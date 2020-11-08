(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department’s first Body Worn Cameras, or BWCs, will be outfitted on officers in the South Hilo, Kona, and Puna districts starting on Monday, November 9.

“We are enthusiastic to be able to enter a new era of technology with a tool that will assist us in making both the Community and the Department a better place to work and live in,” the police department said in a news release.

Police expect the entire island will be outfitted with Body Worn Cameras before the end of 2020.

Police provided these answers to frequently asked questions on the BWCs: