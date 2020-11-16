(BIVN) – Statewide rules mandating face coverings in the time of the COVID pandemic have been extended, and clarified, under a new proclamation signed by Governor David Ige.

The State of Hawaiʻi announced Monday evening that Governor Ige issued a 15th COVID-19 emergency proclamation, which states:

All persons in the State shall wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when in public. The requirements of this statewide mask mandate are set forth in Exhibit J, which will be enforced in each county. All persons shall comply with applicable safety, hygiene and physical distancing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as with State, county, industry and regulatory practices for safety, hygiene and physical distancing, including standards and requirements adopted and issued by Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).

The Governor’s office says the statewide face covering mandate has been in place since April 25. The rule is found within the Sixth Emergency Proclamation, the State says.

For Hawaiʻi businesses, the proclamation specifies that “An owner or operator of any business or operation shall refuse admission or service to any individual who fails to wear a face covering, unless an exception applies under this section.” Those that do not may be subject to enforcement, including fines and mandatory closure, the State says.

The latest proclamation also requires hotel operators to adopt a “COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan” for each property. The State says the plan “must address guidance from the CDC, identify measures enacted in response to COVID-19 and what guests/employees may expect in terms of service, accommodations and safety protocols.”

“The new rule also makes clear that it is the responsibility of the hotel operator to accommodate guests (on or off site) who become COVID-19 positive or have been identified as a close contact of someone who is positive for COVID-19,” a State news release says. “Hotel operators are required to submit their plan to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and publish it on their website.”

The moratorium on evictions in Hawaiʻi for non-payment of rent has also been extended under the new proclamation. The extension expires on Dec. 31, 2020.