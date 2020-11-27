BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Friday Update: 5 New Cases
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Three more COVID-related deaths statewide were reported by Hawaiʻi health officials at noon on Friday.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There were 92 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Five (5) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. The health department also reported three (3) more COVID-related deaths.
UPDATE – (4:40 p.m.) – Of the three deaths, all were from Honolulu, had underlying conditions and had been hospitalized, officials say. Two were male, one between the age of 60-69years old and the other between 70-79 years old. The other was female, between the age of 70-79 years old.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 122 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 15 cases
96740 (Kona) – 49 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is five (5). At this date, for Hawaii Island, two (2) are hospitalized. A total of forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.
As case counts continue to increase across the Nation it is apparent that we need to do what we can to keep the number of positive cases low on Hawaii Island. Please accept the kuleana of wearing your facemasks, keeping a safe distance from others, and not gathering in groups larger than 10 persons.
On testing for tomorrow, Saturday, three District Tests, which are open to the public, are scheduled. One in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium from 8 in the morning ‘til noon, one in North Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center from 9 in the morning ‘til 1 in the afternoon, and one in Puna at Keaau High School from 1 in the afternoon ‘til 5 in the afternoon.
Thank you for listening and have a safe Aloha Friday.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Three more COVID-related deaths statewide were reported by Hawaiʻi health officials at noon on Friday.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There were 92 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Five (5) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. The health department also reported three (3) more COVID-related deaths.
UPDATE – (4:40 p.m.) – Of the three deaths, all were from Honolulu, had underlying conditions and had been hospitalized, officials say. Two were male, one between the age of 60-69years old and the other between 70-79 years old. The other was female, between the age of 70-79 years old.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 122 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: