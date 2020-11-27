(BIVN) – There were 92 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Five (5) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. The health department also reported three (3) more COVID-related deaths.

UPDATE – (4:40 p.m.) – Of the three deaths, all were from Honolulu, had underlying conditions and had been hospitalized, officials say. Two were male, one between the age of 60-69years old and the other between 70-79 years old. The other was female, between the age of 70-79 years old.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 122 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 15 cases

96740 (Kona) – 49 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: