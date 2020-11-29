BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaii Island COVID-19 Sunday Update: 4 New Cases
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The County of Hawaiʻi reported fewer new cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island on Sunday compared to the day before.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There were 57 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Four (4) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, a decrease from the seventeen (17) reported the day before.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 123 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 15 cases
96740 (Kona) – 40 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is four (4). At this date, for Hawaii Island, two (2) are hospitalized. A total of forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.
As case counts continue to increase across the Nation we need to do all that we can to keep the number of positive cases low on Hawaii Island. To be proud of, Hawaii Island remains one of the safest places in the United States. Department of Health data shows that Hawaii Island leads the state in testing of its citizens. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases early so we may reduce the spread of the virus. Please visit one of the County’s District test sites held at multiple sites throughout the Island weekly. Hawaii Island also leads the state with 90% of its citizens following the face covering requirement for 2 consecutive months. Thank you Hawaii and lets continue working towards 100% to keep our families, friends, and community safe.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The County of Hawaiʻi reported fewer new cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island on Sunday compared to the day before.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There were 57 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Four (4) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, a decrease from the seventeen (17) reported the day before.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 123 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: