(BIVN) – This year’s “Heroes and Helpers” gift distribution was held on Saturday at the Hilo Target store, and this year the event was a drive-through held in the parking lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say the drive-through event was the largest to date with a total of 63 young participants. “They shop with a $100 budget using on-line product availability in store, providing volunteer elves with their wish lists ahead of the event,” the organizers said in a news release. The 2020 focus is primarily keiki and youth from the Kaʻū District and based on Covid-19 affected needs.

“This special event brings much needed holiday joy to teens and young children during the holidays, while fostering positive relationships between the youth and the officers,” organizers wrote.

The event was coordinated by Catholic Charities Hawaii and Target store staff, along with other volunteers from various agencies including Hawaii Police Department, Hawaii Air National Guard, and other partner agencies. Funds were donated by a TARGET Corporate grant, Catholic Charities Hawaii, Hilo VFW Post 3875, HEI Charitable Foundation, Kolton and Alissa Wong, Kean Wong, Edmund Olson Trust / Kaʻū Coffee, and annual anonymous donor families.