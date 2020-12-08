(BIVN) – An uptick in holiday season mail theft has Hawaiʻi island police on alert.

Police recently issued issued a news saying they “continue to see an increase in mail theft, both incoming and outgoing, from residential mailboxes.”

To help combat what they are calling “an uptick in mail theft”, and the department is sharing safety tips to help keep your holiday mail safe. Police urge residents to:

Install locked mailboxes at their residence to deter theft of incoming mail.

Drop off outgoing mail at a secure United States Postal Service drop box, or post office.

Anyone that witnesses suspicious activity or may have been a victim of mail theft is urged to call the Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.