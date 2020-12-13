(BIVN) – There were 90 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Of that number, ten (10) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

Three (3) more COVID-related death were also added to the statewide total today.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 124 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 34 cases

96740 (Kona) – 33 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: