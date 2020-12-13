BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Sunday Update: 10 New Cases
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were 90 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide on Sunday, along with three (3) newly reported deaths.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There were 90 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Of that number, ten (10) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
Three (3) more COVID-related death were also added to the statewide total today.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 124 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 34 cases
96740 (Kona) – 33 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports ten (10) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with three (3) persons hospitalized. A total of forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. There have been no fatalities reported in the last four weeks.
The only way to limit the spread of Coronavirus is for you to practice preventive measures especially when gathering to celebrate the Holidays. Accept this kuleana of celebrating the Holidays responsibly. Take special care when visiting with Kupuna to limit their exposure to the virus.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were 90 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide on Sunday, along with three (3) newly reported deaths.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There were 90 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Of that number, ten (10) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
Three (3) more COVID-related death were also added to the statewide total today.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 124 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: