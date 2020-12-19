(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island officials are sharing some updated information on COVID-19 testing that will be available to the public in three different locations today.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

On testing for Saturday, three District Tests, which are open to the public, are scheduled. One in Hilo at the Prince Kuhio Plaza from 8 this morning ‘til noon. One in North Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center from 9 ‘til noon. Another in Puna at the Keaau High School from 1 to 5 this afternoon.

Civil defense also added that the next scheduled test is on Monday when a District Test will be held in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center.

According to the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, residents in the County of Hawaiʻi are testing at a 1.8% positivity rate average over a 14-day period. The 14-day average on Oʻahu is much higher, now at 3.6%.