(BIVN) – There were 95 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, the same number of new cases as was reported the day before. Of today’s number, only three (3) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

One additional death was also reported on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 146 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are only two areas with totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 38 cases

(Hilo) – 38 cases 96740 (Kona) – 37 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: