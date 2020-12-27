Hawaii COVID-19 Sunday Update: 95 New Cases Statewide
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - For the second day in a row, there were 95 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide. Only three (3) new cases were identified on the Big Island.
BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
(BIVN) – There were 95 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, the same number of new cases as was reported the day before. Of today’s number, only three (3) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
One additional death was also reported on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 146 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are only two areas with totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 38 cases
96740 (Kona) – 37 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports three (3) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with five (5) persons hospitalized. One death has been report this past week. There have been a total of fifty one (51) deaths reported for Hawaii Island. Our condolences to their family and friends.
The Island and the State of Hawaii is one of the safest places to be in the United States and we must continue to follow the preventive measures that will protect our community and see us through for the next few months. We need to continue to stay healthy with exercise, fresh air, sunlight, cleanliness and social connectedness within the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than ten people. Please accept this kuleana to keep Hawaii safe especially when we gather and celebrate during this Holiday Season. Mahalo for your kokua.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: