(BIVN) – There were 241 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Thirteen (13) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

On new death was also reported statewide.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 131 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are only two areas with totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 26 cases

(Hilo) – 26 cases 96740 (Kona) – 29 cases

On Saturday, Hawai’i County Civil Defense reported three District Tests are open to the public. “The first in Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium beginning at 8 this morning ‘til 12 noon, the second in Kona at West Hawaii Civic Center beginning at 9 this morning ‘til 1 this afternoon and a third in Puna at the Keaau High School beginning at 1 this afternoon ‘til 5,” the County said. “Know that testing provides detection of the virus so we may prevent further spread and help protect our family, friends and community.”