(BIVN) –

Hawaiʻi Island Police have initiated a homicide investigation after the discovery of a body in the Aloha Estates subdivision of Puna, on Tuesday afternoon, January 5, 2021.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., Puna Patrol officers responded to the area of Road 16 in Aloha Estates after receiving a report that area residents had located buried human remains. Patrol officers confirmed the remains were human and contacted detectives.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section personnel responded to the scene to continue the investigation. The remains were exhumed from the shallow grave and transported to the Hilo Medical Center for official pronouncement of death. Police believe the remains had been buried for approximately 2 weeks.

Due to the stage of decomposition, positive identification is pending DNA or dental comparison.

An autopsy was performed this morning, January 7, and the forensic pathologist concluded that the victim died as a result of a gunshot wound to the torso, and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this investigation to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378 or via email at jeremy.kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov, or Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2252 or email rio.amon-wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov.