HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Surf could reach up to 20 to 25 feet along north facing shores of the Big Island today, before lowering to 10 to 15 feet tonight.
(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a High Surf Warning on Sunday for north-facing shores on the east side of Hawaiʻi island.
Surf will peak today at possible heights of 20 to 25 feet, then lower tonight into Monday, as a large north-northwest to north swell moves through.
Surf will drop back to advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores tonight, forecasters say.
Onekahakaha and Kealoha Beach parks in the keaukaha-area of Hilo are closed until further notice. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the island should expect additional closures on the Hāmākua Coast and in Hilo today.
From the civil defense radio message issued this morning:
The National Weather Service has elevated the High Surf Advisory for North facing shores of Hawaii Island to a High Surf Warning through this evening. Dangerous surf with 20 to 25 foot waves is expected.
A High Surf Warning means large breaking surf, significant shore break, and dangerous currents that could cause significant injury or death.
Due to the High Surf Warning, the following are issued;
Onekahakaha and Kealoha Beach parks are closed until further notice. Expect additional closures on the Hamakua Coast and in Hilo today.
No roads are closed at this time.
Heed instructions of Ocean Safety Personnel.
Stay tuned to your radio for updates and changes in conditions.
From the civil defense radio message issued this morning: