(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a High Surf Warning on Sunday for north-facing shores on the east side of Hawaiʻi island.

Surf will peak today at possible heights of 20 to 25 feet, then lower tonight into Monday, as a large north-northwest to north swell moves through.

Surf will drop back to advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores tonight, forecasters say.

Onekahakaha and Kealoha Beach parks in the keaukaha-area of Hilo are closed until further notice. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the island should expect additional closures on the Hāmākua Coast and in Hilo today.

From the civil defense radio message issued this morning: