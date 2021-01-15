(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth shared a selfie from Hilo Medical Center on Friday, where he reported he is “on the mend” after a heart attack last weekend.

The mayor provided this update, via his office spokesperson:

Mayor Mitch Roth is ‘on the mend’ and in a selfie spirit at Hilo Medical Center, where he will remain for the weekend. Following Mayor Roth’s second evaluation, doctors have found him to be improving substantially and will continue monitoring his progress.

After suffering from a heart attack last weekend in South Kohala, the mayor was transported to North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital and later to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was treated, and a stent implanted.

“It’s been a tough week, but I feel like I’m on the mend,” said Mayor Roth. “The outpouring of aloha and prayer from our community has been heard and felt – deeply. I’m not out of the woods yet, but the doctors say that I’m improving every day. I can’t thank my excellent staff enough for holding down the fort and stepping up to continue serving the people of Hawaiʻi County in my absence.”

The mayor’s office will continue to provide regular updates on the mayor’s health.