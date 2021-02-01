(BIVN) – There were 90 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Of that, seven (7) new cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 88 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are only two (2) areas showing totals of over 10 cases:

96740 (Kona) – 30 cases

96704/96726 (South Kona) – 14 cases

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The Hawaii Department of Health reports seven (7) new cases of Coronavirus with two (2) persons hospitalized on Hawaii Island. There have been no deaths reported in the last five weeks. Because we are in peak flu season, it remains important to continue practicing the preventive measures of face masks, distancing, and not gathering in groups larger than 10 people to keep you, your family, and your community safe from Coronavirus and the Flu. Thank you for your kokua. The Hilo Medical Center (HMC), North Hawaii Community Hospital (QNHCH) and the Kona Community Hospital (KCH) are offering vaccine registration to individuals who are 75 and older. Please visit their websites for more information and to register. HMC: HiloMedicalCenter.org QNHCH: queens.org KCH: kch.hhsc.org Thank you for listening and have a safe day.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports a total of 151,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide, up 14,458 from the previous day.