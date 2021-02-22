(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County officials are letting motorists know that roadwork on Aliʻi Drive is scheduled for Tuesday, February 23.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works Highways Maintenance Division will be conducting roadwork on Aliʻi Drive tomorrow, February 23, in front of the King Kamehameha Hotel. Work is scheduled between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

While the work is being performed, traffic will be reduced to one lane of alternating travel. Traffic control personnel will direct traffic. Motorists are advised to drive with caution through the work zone.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding. If there are any questions or concerns, please call the Department of Public Works Highways Maintenance Division at 961-8349.