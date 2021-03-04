A synthesized voice was utilized in the introduction for this story. The Tsunami Watch radio alert is provided by the Hawaii County Civil Defense.
Tsunami Watch For Hawaiʻi Cancelled, Beaches To Close
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says that based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to the State of Hawaiʻi.
(BIVN) – The Tsunami Watch issued for the State of Hawaiʻi by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has cancelled, as of 12:20 p.m. HST.
A Tsunami Watch was issued for Hawaiʻi earlier after a Magnitude 8.1 struck in the Kermadec Islands region of the Pacific Ocean.
“Based on all available data there is no tsunami threat to the State of Hawaiʻi,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center stated. “Therefore… The Tsunami Watch for Hawaiʻi is now cancelled.”
“This will be the final message issued for this event unless additional data are received,” officials said.
UPDATE – (12:47 p.m.) – Governor David Ige confirmed the cancellation of the Tsunami Watch for Hawaiʻi. “Many thanks to our partners at HIEMA, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and the National Weather Service for working to keep our state safe and informed. Thank you to our citizens for your patience as PTWC expertly evaluated the threat level to our islands,” the Governor said.
UPDATE – (1 p.m.) – In a message issued by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, officials said Kona-side beaches would still be closed at 2 p.m. HST. The message stated:
As a precaution beaches and beach parks in West Hawaiʻi from Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala, south to Hoʻokena Beach Park in South Kona, will be closed at 2:00 pm today. There is no tsunami threat from the earthquake in New Zealand but strong currents and rip tides may affect coastal waters and beaches this afternoon.
