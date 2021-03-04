(BIVN) – The Tsunami Watch issued for the State of Hawaiʻi by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has cancelled, as of 12:20 p.m. HST.

A Tsunami Watch was issued for Hawaiʻi earlier after a Magnitude 8.1 struck in the Kermadec Islands region of the Pacific Ocean.

“Based on all available data there is no tsunami threat to the State of Hawaiʻi,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center stated. “Therefore… The Tsunami Watch for Hawaiʻi is now cancelled.”

“This will be the final message issued for this event unless additional data are received,” officials said.

UPDATE – (12:47 p.m.) – Governor David Ige confirmed the cancellation of the Tsunami Watch for Hawaiʻi. “Many thanks to our partners at HIEMA, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and the National Weather Service for working to keep our state safe and informed. Thank you to our citizens for your patience as PTWC expertly evaluated the threat level to our islands,” the Governor said.

UPDATE – (1 p.m.) – In a message issued by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, officials said Kona-side beaches would still be closed at 2 p.m. HST. The message stated: