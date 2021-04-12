(BIVN) – There were 70 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Of that, five (5) new cases were identified on the Big Island. Hawai’i County Civil Defense reported four (4) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 127 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.2% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of seven (7) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 39 cases

(Hilo) – 39 cases 96740 (Kona) – 54 cases

The County of Hawaiʻi says next scheduled testing day will be on Wednesday, when two district tests are scheduled. One test will be in South Kona at the Konawaena High School. The other testing event will be held in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 954,594 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 47,817 from April 9.

HCCC Employee Tests Positive

The Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety reports one (1) Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center (HCCC) employee reported a positive test result to the facility. The employee last worked April 7. The State says “no HCCC inmates have reported symptoms but as a precaution the facility has enacted their pandemic protocol to quarantine the facility and suspend all inmate movement. Facility health care staff and the Department of Health have initiated contact tracing and testing with the assistance of Premier Medical Group.” The facility sanitized the spaces where the employee worked, the department says.

Clusters Identified On Hawaiʻi Island

In the State of Hawaiʻi’s weekly COVID-19 cluster report – which provides general information on COVID-19 clusters under investigation in last 14 days by exposure setting, but without specific locations – there were three clusters reported on Hawaiʻi island. Thirty two (32) cases were linked to one cluster in an “educational setting”.

Although the State did not identify the educational setting, the University of the Nations Kona on April 2 identified twenty (20) positive cases of COVID-19 on campus, and an additional eleven (11) new cases reported on April 6. “Through contact tracing and swift quarantine protocols, we are confident that the spread has been contained,” the UofN Kona said.

The State says twelve (12) cases were linked to one cluster associated with an unspecified “social gathering”.

Six (6) cases were also linked to one cluster at an unspecified place of worship. Three (3) cases were associated with the primary setting, and three (3) cases linked to cluster were identified outside of the primary setting.