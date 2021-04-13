(BIVN) – National Park Week will run from Saturday, April 17 through Sunday, April 25.

This news release was shared by Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park:

Step into National Park Week this Saturday, April 17, a free day at all fee-charging national parks across the country, including Hawaiʻi Volcanoes and Haleakalā national parks, and Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association will present the Storybook Trail for families and visitors of all ages to safely explore on their own during National Park Week, Saturday, April 17 through Sunday, April 25.

This year, learn how to turn the page with your feet and learn about nēnē on the Storybook Trail! Pages from the children’s book, Nani Nā Nēnē, will be posted to story stations along Crater Rim Trail, starting behind Volcano House to Kūpinaʻi Pali (Waldron Ledge), which overlooks Kaluaopele (Kīlauea caldera). Hike and learn about the rare Hawaiian goose and other natural and cultural treasures the park protects and try suggested activities together on this paved and scenic 0.6-mile walk (each way). Directions to the Storybook Trail will be available at Kīlauea Visitor Center between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. all week. Pick up a copy of Nani Nā Nēnē at the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Assocation store in the visitor center. A free nēnē temporary tattoo is included with purchase until they fly away.

Can’t join us in person? Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook at @HawaiiVolcanoesNPS during National Park Week for a virtual visit, and participate in online activities like the park’s Junior Ranger programs.

Planning to visit? Visitors are urged to recreate responsibly. Masks are required outdoors on federally managed lands when social distancing cannot be maintained. Make the park website your first stop to learn how to have a safe and memorable visit: nps.gov/hawaiivolcanoes.