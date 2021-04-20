(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea continues, with all activity confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit of the volcano.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory recently shared photos taken during a survey of the Halema‘uma‘u east rim and lava lake. Scientists collect detailed data to “assess hazards and understand how the eruption is evolving at Kīlauea’s summit, all of which are shared with the National Park Service and emergency managers.”

Officials say access to this hazardous area is by permission from, and in coordination with, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Here is the most recent (April 19) update from USGS HVO: