(BIVN) – Kehena Beach was the target of a recent month-long law enforcement operation that resulted in more than 100 citations. From the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources:

State and county law enforcement officers issued more than 100 citations over the past four Sundays to people at Kehena Beach or who had parked along Highway 137 to reach the black-sand beach.

Hawai‘i County Police, the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), and Dept. of Public Safety (PSD) Sheriff’s Division combined forces to enforce existing state and county laws dealing with issues like alcohol consumption, drug use, and public nudity. Beginning on April 4, they also handed out more than 200 face masks to people who were not maintaining social distancing. Many claimed to be from the same residence or having medical issues which prevented them from wearing masks, as required during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DOCARE Lt. Lawrence Terlep Jr. said reaction to the increased law enforcement presence was mostly positive, but some people were concerned. “We try to explain the situation to them,” Terlep said. Kehena is the only beach along the entire Puna coastline with safe access to the ocean.

“Starting from the late 80’s, into the 90’s, the number of accessible beaches in the Puna area has shrunk…inundated by lava. Starting with the taking of Kalapana and then in the 2018 Kīlauea eruption, Pohoiki, Kapoho Bay, and Wai‘ōpae Tidepools Marine Life Conservation District were all covered. These were all areas that were accessible to people and they are no longer there. We are seeing the population increasing and now everybody is trying to find a space where they can enjoy the ocean…that’s Kehena,” Terlep explained.

Between four and eight officers “swept” the beach each of the four Sunday afternoons. State officers (DOCARE and sheriffs) issued a total of 123 citations. On the beach violations included alcohol, drug, and open lewdness. On the highway adjacent to the beach dozens of motor vehicle tickets were given for expired safety inspections, lack of insurance, and other violations.