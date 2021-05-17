(BIVN) – There were 83 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Seven (7) new cases were identified on the Big Island, with one (1) person hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 57 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.7% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of four (4) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one (1) area on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96740 (Kona) – 15 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,398,499 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 19,893 from May 14th.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the next scheduled COVID-19 testing will be on Tuesday when two tests are scheduled in Puna. One at the Cooper Center in Volcano Village from 9 a.m. to noon, and one at the Mountain View Gym from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Officials say walk-up vaccinations will also be provided at these sites, with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Please bring you ID and medical insurance card with you, they add.

“Vaccinating is an important step toward stopping the spread of COVID-19,” the civil defense message stated. “The CDC recommends everyone 12 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccination to help keep your family, friends, and community safe. For more information regarding vaccination, please contact the Department of Health at 300-1120. You can also visit the Civil Defense website for a list of all clinics and pharmacies providing vaccinations.”