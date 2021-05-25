(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu says minor coastal flooding is expected along coastal areas of all Hawaiian Islands, today through Friday.

In a Coastal Hazard Message posted on Monday, forecasters said peak monthly high tides and above normal sea levels will produce “nuisance coastal flooding,” which will occur during afternoon and early evening high tide times. Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation will be possible.

The National Weather Service added:

Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to drive through salt water, rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don`t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.

The National Weather Service is also encouraging residents to submit coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Programʻs Hawaii and Pacific Islands King Tides Project at PacificIslandsKingTides.org.