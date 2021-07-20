(BIVN) – There were 100 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 132 reported Monday. Fifteen (15) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with seven (7) persons hospitalized. There were twenty-one (21) new cases reported yesterday on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports there are 204 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. The Big Island has seen an average 4.4% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of seventeen (17) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now five (5) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, and the Hilo area is in the red-orange with over 50 cases.

96720 (Hilo) – 60 cases

(Kona) – 27 cases

(Kohala) – 24 cases

(Puna) – 21 cases

(Puna makai) – 11 cases

The County of Hawaiʻi is providing community testing Tuesday at Kona Aquatics, and will hold another testing event on Wednesday in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. Both locations will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’re excited to bring back our free community COVID-19 testing program,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, community testing has allowed us to gather invaluable data and catch many cases that helped to significantly reduce community spread. Although testing is a great tool to fight against COVID-19, there is no defense like a vaccination. We now know that the vast majority of individuals that are getting extremely sick from the virus are those who haven’t been vaccinated, and we would like to ask that we all go out and encourage our loved ones to get vaccinated for the health of our community.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,731,897 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 2,014 from July 19th. Health officials say 59.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 66% have initiated vaccination.