(BIVN) – There were 243 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 163 reported Wednesday. Fifty (50) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with seven (7) persons hospitalized. There were nine (9) new cases reported yesterday on the Big Island.

Three (3) new deaths with COVID-19 statewide were also reported today.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says there are 248 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate over the last two weeks on the Big Island has jumped up to 5.3%, with an average of twenty-two (22) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 74 cases

(Hilo) – 74 cases 96740 (Kona) – 36 cases

(Kona) – 36 cases 96743 (Kohala) – 34 cases

(Kohala) – 34 cases 96749 (Puna) – 14 cases

(Puna) – 14 cases 96778 (Puna makai) – 16 cases

“Almost all of the people getting sick in Hawaiʻi have not been vaccinated,” tweeted Governor David Ige. “If you haven’t already, please get vaccinated – we know it’s one of the safest ways to protect you & your family. And as always, please continue to wear your masks indoors & when in large groups and watch your distance as we fight this pandemic.”

Going forward, the County of Hawaiʻi says community testing is scheduled for Tuesdays at Kona Aquatics in Kailua-Kona and on Wednesdays at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. Both locations are open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pre-registration online for these test clinics at CovidFreeHawaii.Com.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,736,117 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 59.5% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 66% have initiated vaccination.