UPDATE (9:57 p.m. HST) – The Tsunami Watch for the State of Hawaiʻi is now cancelled. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, in a 9:54 p.m. HST update, said that based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to the State of Hawaiʻi.

“This will be the final message issued for this event unless additional data are received,” the PTWC said.

The State of Hawaiʻi was under a Tsunami Watch as of 8:25 p.m. HST, following a Magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska.

According to a message from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center: “Based on all available data, a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter. An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii.” The Tsunami Watch was then cancelled at 9:54 p.m. HST.

Hawaiʻi County officials called for a heightened level of alert for Hawaiʻi Island residents while the Tsunami Watch was in effect. Residents were asked to remain attentive to the radio for Civil Defense Administration messages through the evening, and told “citizens in and around the Downtown Hilo, Keaukaha, Banyan Drive, and other shoreline areas are asked should remain vigilant.”

The USGS provided this “Tectonic Summary” of the earthquake: