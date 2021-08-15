(BIVN) – There were 845 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, up from the 791 cases reported on Saturday. There were also four (4) COVID-related deaths, state-wide.

Today, there were one hundred forty-seven (147) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the one hundred thirty-four (134) cases reported yesterday.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,412 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days is 7.5%, and there has been a 14-day average of one hundred (108) new cases per day.

Hilo Medical Center says the hospital is full. With fifteen (15) hospitalized for COVID, there are “patients held in the ER who are waiting for a beds in the ICU and Medical Unit,” HMC wrote in a Facebook post. “There are communities on our island that are 30-45% vaccinated. Please join our staff, 85% vaccinated, in getting your COVID vaccine.”

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are fifteen (15) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Seven (7) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 381 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says a community test and vaccination clinic is scheduled for Monday (Aug. 16) at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo from 12 noon to 5 p.m. “Hilo Medial Center and Arc of Hilo will be conducting Vaccination Clinics tomorrow,” a radio message stated.