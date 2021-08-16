(BIVN) – The eye of Hurricane Linda was 2,050 miles east of Hilo as of this morning, and the storm was maintaining its intensity as it moved toward the west-southwest near 9 mph.

Forecasts indicate that Linda could “move into the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s area of responsibility as a weakening tropical storm as early as late Thursday.”

“Maximum sustained winds remain near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts,” the National Hurricane Center reported on Monday morning. “Only gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days, and Linda is expected to maintain hurricane strength through Wednesday.”

As of now, Hurricane Linda is not expected to pose a threat to Hawaiʻi. The National Weather Service says there could be an affect on the locally breezy trade winds, “with the trades possibly decreasing again by Sunday as the remnants of tropical cyclone Linda disrupt the gradient across the island chain.” On the water, “swell within the captured fetch from Hurricane Linda in the East Pacific might make it to the east facing shores of the eastern most islands as small, long period east swell by Wednesday.”

From the NWS National Hurricane Center at 5 a.m. HST: