(BIVN) – There were 581 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, down slightly from the 588 cases identified on Thursday. There were 89 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 96 cases reported the day before.

The Hawaiʻi health department reported fifteen (15) deaths with COVID-19 today, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,270 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is down to 6.7%. There has been a 14-day average of 83 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Six (6) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 318 cases

96740 (Kona) – 353 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 72 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 21 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 15 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 20 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 13 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 24 cases

96749 (Puna) – 92 cases

96760 (Puna) – 15 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 24 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 101 cases

96725 (Kona) – 23 cases

96750 (Kona) – 47 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 55 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 16 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

UPDATE – (3 p.m.) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

For today, Friday testing in Kona at the Kona Aquatics Center from 1‘til 5 in the afternoon and at the Pahoa District Park from 1‘til 3 in the afternoon. The next clinics will be Saturday when 4 operations are scheduled; For testing and vaccination in Hilo at the Hilo Lanes from 9 am-2 pm and in Kona at the International Market from 9 am-1 pm and South Kohala at the Waimea District Park from 9 am-1 pm. Testing will be offered at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium from 9 am – 1 pm.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,955,525 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 66.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 74.6% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 63% has now completed vaccination.