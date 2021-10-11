(BIVN) – Stunning video taken from above recently captured the eruption at Kilauea, which continued on Monday. The large earthquake that shook Hawaii the day before has had no apparent affect on the island’s volcanic activity.

On Sunday, a Magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the southern coast at 11:48 a.m. Hawaii Time. Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that the 22-mile depth, location, and seismic waves of the event suggest it happened due to the bending of the oceanic plate from the weight of the Hawaiian island chain, a common source for earthquakes in this area.

Other than a few minor rockfalls at the Kilauea caldera, there were no impacts to the eruption.

Video was recorded by Mick Kalber via helicopter on October 9th. At the time of the flight, the lava fountains from the west vent were reaching heights of 15 meters, or nearly 50 feet. The fountain has built a spatter cone with an 10 meter, 33 foot wide opening, which feeds lava east towards the lake.

The lava lake continues to slowly rise, and has had a total increase of about 38 meters or 125 ft since lava emerged on September 29.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory recently published a graphic illustrating the depth of the lake. If New York City’s Empire State Building was placed at the bottom of the crater, the lava lake level would be as high as the 70th floor.

Seismicity and volcanic gas emission rates remain elevated, and the eruption remains confined to the summit crater within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Scientists say no unusual activity has been noted in the Kīlauea East Rift Zone.

Scientists will continue to closely monitor Kīlauea, and issue daily updates until further notice.