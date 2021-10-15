(BIVN) – There were 156 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, down from the 164 reported on Thursday. There were 34 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, an decrease from the 46 cases reported the day before.

There were five (5) reported deaths with COVID-19 statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 487 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is down to 3.8%. There has been a 14-day average of 28 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are nine (9) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Three (3) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 89 cases

96740 (Kona) – 109 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 24 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 26 cases

96749 (Puna) – 41 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 14 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 78 cases

96750 (Kona) – 16 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 22 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

The County of Hawaiʻi says the next vaccination and testing clinics will be Saturday at the following locations:

Testing – Afook Chinen Civic in Hilo 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing – Waimea District 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing & Vaccination – Hilo Lanes 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing & Vaccination – Kona International Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing & Vaccination – Oceanview Community Center 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,099,540 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 70.0% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 78.2% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has now completed vaccination.