Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 38 New Cases On Big Island

by Big Island Video News
on at

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Health officials on Thursday reported two (2) deaths with COVID-19, statewide.

(BIVN) – There were 126 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, down from the 184 cases reported on Wednesday. There were 38 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 31 identified the day before. Two (2) new deaths with COVID-19 was reported, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 412 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 4.1%. There has been a 14-day average of 31 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are eleven (11) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Two (2) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 102 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 81 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala) – 13 cases
  • 96719 (Hawi) – 16 cases
  • 96755 (Kapaʻau) – 17 cases
  • 96749 (Puna) – 31 cases
  • 96760 (Puna) – 18 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 21 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 39 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 12 cases
  • 96750 (Kona) – 15 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,165,978 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 71.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.