(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works says it has terminated the Kalanianā‘ole Avenue reconstruction project, and on Thursday provided this media release:

Hawaiʻi County has engaged in discussions with Goodfellow Brothers over the past 12 months to reach an agreement on a scope change for the Kalaniana‘ole Avenue reconstruction project. The change was necessitated due to the adjustment of final paving materials from asphalt concrete to Portland cement concrete, which was required to provide better protection of subsurface utilities in the roadway. A successful agreement between the County and Goodfellow Brothers was unable to be reached, and therefore the decision has been made to terminate Goodfellow’s contract.

The County remains fully committed to the community to complete the reconstruction of Kalaniana‘ole Avenue safely and quickly while expanding allocated funds judiciously and efficiently. A path forward is being worked on to ensure a successful outcome for this project. Further details will be provided as soon as they are available.