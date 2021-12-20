(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Island police are investigating a reported mail theft in Puna.

Law enforcement is requesting the public’s assistance for information regarding the apparent theft that occurred last Monday on the 13-3000 block of Nohea Street in Leilani Estates. According to police:

At 7:38 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, Puna patrol officers responded to a residence on Nohea Street after a homeowner reported seeing an unknown blue in color, possible Honda make, four door multi-purpose vehicle enter her driveway after removing an unknown amount of mail from her street side mailbox.

Officers investigating the incident learned that the vehicle turned into the property and removed a garden item from the side of the residence as well before leaving.

The vehicle does not have a hubcap on its front driver side tire and the occupants of the vehicle could not be seen. A similar type of vehicle was also reported to be removing mail from the Hawaiian Shores and Hawaiian Beaches subdivisions.