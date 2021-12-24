(BIVN) – Hilo’s Bayfront Highway has been reclosed until another round of high surf subsides, officials say.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, as a combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly subsiding trade wind swell maintains elevated surf through the afternoon. Forecasters say surf heights of 7 to 10 feet are possible.

“An elevated north-northeast swell is expected to hold today followed by a slow decline on Saturday,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu wrote on Friday morning. “This swell is capable of producing light to moderate surges in the north facing harbors such as Hilo and Kahului harbors. Mariners should exercise caution while operating in these harbor areas.”

“Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents to continue, making swimming difficult and dangerous,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a morning radio message. “Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers, please heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Know that beaches may be closed without notice.”