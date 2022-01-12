This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 290 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawai‘i health department has also updated interim COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance for schools.
(BIVN) – There were 3,512 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, down from the 2,929 cases reported on Tuesday. Of that number, 290 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 208 reported the day before. Five (5) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide.
Health officials are currently monitoring 3,899 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 20.3%. There has been a 14-day average of 324 new cases per day on the Big Island.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with thirteen (13) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,200 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 1,209 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 26 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 53 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 46 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 25 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 106 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 58 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 20 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 230 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 127 cases
96740 (Kona) – 701 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 47 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 60 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 77 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 11 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 30 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 20 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 20 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 408 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 55 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 116 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 279 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:
Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Center from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
Kona at the Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,617,118 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.0% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.7% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 28.8% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.
