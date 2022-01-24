(BIVN) – There were 2,660 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, down from the 3,167 cases reported on Sunday. Of that number, 303 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 371 cases reported the day before.

On Monday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 41 persons were hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island, down three (3) from the previous update.

Health officials are currently monitoring 5,474 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 434 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with sixteen (16) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo and Kona have recorded over 1,000 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 1,503 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 52 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 65 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 51 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 28 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 159 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 132 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 52 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 413 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 177 cases

96740 (Kona) – 1,057 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 67 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 136 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 134 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 41 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 50 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 46 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 41 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 568 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 49 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 147 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 392 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:

Hilo at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

Waimea at the Waimea District Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,684,480 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 81.6% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 33.1% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination. These numbers have been adjusted.

In a news release, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health explained the recent data revision: