This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. Note the test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available. The Hawai‘i Department of Health, overwhelmed by the high number of new cases, says it can no ascertain positivity rates. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 303 New Cases On Big Island, Data Revised
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Department of Health reports 303 new cases, 5,474 active cases, and 41 persons hospitalized.
(BIVN) – There were 2,660 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, down from the 3,167 cases reported on Sunday. Of that number, 303 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 371 cases reported the day before.
On Monday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 41 persons were hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island, down three (3) from the previous update.
Health officials are currently monitoring 5,474 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 434 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with sixteen (16) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo and Kona have recorded over 1,000 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 1,503 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 52 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 65 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 51 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 28 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 159 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 132 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 52 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 413 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 177 cases
96740 (Kona) – 1,057 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 67 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 136 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 134 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 41 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 50 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 46 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 41 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 568 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 49 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 147 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 392 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:
Hilo at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
Waimea at the Waimea District Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,684,480 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 81.6% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 33.1% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination. These numbers have been adjusted.
In a news release, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health explained the recent data revision:
The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has revised its reporting of the number of COVID-19 vaccination series completed and booster doses administered in Hawai‘i. The revisions are the result of a DOH review of vaccination reporting.
Some booster doses administered to people who had received an initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been reported as second doses rather than booster doses. These doses, previously believed to have completed a person’s primary vaccination series, are now correctly recorded as booster doses.
This revision results in the current percentage of the population that has received a booster dose increasing from 31.4% last Friday to 33.1% today.
The most significant increase is among older age groups. The revised data shows the percentage of those ages 65 to 74 who have received booster doses has increased from 65.4% Friday to 69% today. The percentage of those age 75 and older has increased from 69.4% Friday to 70.9% today.
The data revision decreases the percentage of the overall population that has completed its primary vaccine series from 75.5% Friday to 74.4% today. The largest decrease is among those ages 50 to 64 where the percentage falls from 90.2% completed Friday to 88.2% completed today.
