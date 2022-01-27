This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. Note the test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available. The Hawai‘i Department of Health, overwhelmed by the high number of new cases, says it can no ascertain positivity rates. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 375 New Cases On Big Island
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Department of Health reports 375 new cases on the Big Island, part of the 2,380 new cases reported statewide.
(BIVN) – There were 2,380 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 2,050 cases reported on Wednesday. Of that number, 375 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 150 cases reported the day before.
On Wednesday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 44 persons were hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island.
Health officials are currently monitoring 5,386 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 308 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with fifteen (15) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo and Kona have recorded over 1,000 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 1,449 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 49 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 60 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 50 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 27 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 172 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 139 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 54 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 409 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 183 cases
96740 (Kona) – 1,049 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 71 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 137 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 144 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 39 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 48 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 49 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 38 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 542 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 51 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 138 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 400 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:
Hilo at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kaʻū at the Naʻalehu Community Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Kaʻū at the Pahala Community Center from 12 noon to 2 p.m.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,701,119 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 81.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 33.8% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.
