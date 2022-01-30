(BIVN) – In a new article, U.S. Geological Survey scientists detail the recently updated name for the undersea volcano to the south of Hawaiʻi island: Kamaʻehuakanaloa.

This week’s Volcano Watch was written by Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Natalia Deligne:

Kamaʻehuakanaloa volcano may seem unfamiliar, perhaps because its name was recently updated: in July 2021, Lōʻihi Seamount was renamed Kamaʻehuakanaloa by the Hawaii Board on Geographic Names. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) monitors 6 volcanoes: Kīlauea (currently erupting within Halemaʻumaʻu), Mauna Loa (most recent eruption in 1984), Hualālai (most recent eruption in 1801), Haleakalā (on Maui; most recent eruption sometime between 1480 to 1600 AD), Mauna Kea (most recent eruption over 4 thousand years ago), and Kamaʻehuakanaloa (most recent activity in 1996). This last volcano may seem unfamiliar, perhaps because its name was recently updated: in July 2021, Lōʻihi Seamount was renamed Kamaʻehuakanaloa by the Hawaii Board on Geographic Names. The former name was introduced in 1955 by Dr. Kenneth O. Emery, following a 4-day bathymetric (sea-floor topography) survey in 1954 off the south coast of the Island of Hawai’i. The survey was done at the request of the Office of Naval Research and five seamounts were identified. Dr. Emery, a professor at the University of Southern California, asked Mary Kawena Pukui and Martha Hohu (both Bishop Museum staff), and Dr. Gordon A. Macdonald (HVO Director) to name the seamounts. They selected names based on a short physical description. For the seamount located about 30 miles (19 km) south of the Kīlauea coastline and rising to 3,189 ft (975 m) below sea level, the name Lōʻihi was assigned, meaning long; indeed, this seamount is longer than its neighbors.