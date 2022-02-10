This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 131 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today reported 131 new cases, 2,298 active cases, and 29 persons hospitalized on the Big Island.
(BIVN) – There were 1,195 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 519 cases reported on Wednesday. Of that number, 131 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 54 cases reported the day before.
On Thursday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 29 persons hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island.
Health officials are currently monitoring 2,298 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 119 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is 11.2%.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with ten (10) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 600 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 606 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 19 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 32 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 23 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 24 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 102 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 57 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 35 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 145 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 96 cases
96740 (Kona) – 384 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 40 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 58 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 49 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 25 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 34 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 19 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 21 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 213 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 26 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 82 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 197 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,752,399 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.3% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.5% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 36.0% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.
