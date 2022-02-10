(BIVN) – There were 1,195 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 519 cases reported on Wednesday. Of that number, 131 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 54 cases reported the day before.

On Thursday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 29 persons hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island.

Health officials are currently monitoring 2,298 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 119 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is 11.2%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with ten (10) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 600 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 606 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 19 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 32 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 23 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 24 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 102 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 57 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 35 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 145 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 96 cases

96740 (Kona) – 384 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 40 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 58 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 49 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 25 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 34 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 19 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 21 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 213 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 26 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 82 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 197 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,752,399 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.3% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.5% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 36.0% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.