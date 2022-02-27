(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has downgraded the High Surf Warning for West Hawaiʻi shores to a High Surf Advisory.

Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet are still possible along Kona and Kohala shores until 6 p.m. on Sunday evening

As of Sunday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported that “Kahaluʻu Beach Park remains closed due to impacts from the surf,” and said other beaches may close without notice.

“The ongoing long-period west-northwest swell will gradually subside over the next couple of days, but a fresh pulse of shorter period northwest swell is expected Monday,” forecasters reported.