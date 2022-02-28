(BIVN) – updated – There were 142 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, down from the 229 cases reported on Sunday. Of that number, 29 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 33 cases reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 604 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 28 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is at 3.5%.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense today said there are 11 persons hospitalized with COVID-19 on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are eight (8) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with four (4) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 148 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 15 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 32 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 21 cases

96740 (Kona) – 87 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 81 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 26 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 66 cases

The County of Hawaiʻi says community testing is scheduled for today (Monday) in South Kohala at Waimea District Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community testing is also scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,804,714 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 76.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 83.7% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 37.4% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.