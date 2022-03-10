(BIVN) – Over $6.6 million in Community Funded Projects is headed to Hawaiʻi’s second congressional district.

On Thursday, Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele (HI-02) announced $6,686,000 for Hawaiʻi projects was included in the federal government funding package that passed through the U.S. House of Representatives today. The package is expected to be signed into law by the President next week.

“These Community Funded Projects, secured by my office and granted to deserving non-profit organizations, state & county agencies, will support locally led priorities such as protecting our environment, educational opportunities for our keiki and addressing healthcare disparities in our rural communities. The funding will uplift underserved areas throughout our islands and will have a profound impact in the lives of many across Hawaiʻi’s second congressional district,” said Congressman Kahele.

The Community Funded Projects located on Hawaiʻi island are:

$1,000,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Island – Keaʻau-Puna Youth Development Community Center, Hawaiʻi Island. These funds will finance a centralized building facility that provides access to secure daily supplemental nutrition, basic needs critical resources, affordable out-of-school child care services and other disaster relief programs. This Boys and Girls Club will be the only afterschool location for many of Puna’s keiki.

$1,000,000 for Paʻa Pono Miloliʻi for the Miloliʻi Community Enrichment and Historical Center, Hawaiʻi Island. Funding for this project is to complete the construction of three structures: a main multi-purpose community center, two separate adjoining structures north of the Community Center, additional classrooms including funding for landscaping, a playground and restroom facility.

$500,000 for the Nature Conservancy, Putting People to Work Supporting Community-Based Co-Management of Coastal Resources Program, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui. This funding will be used for supporting Hawai'i Island's and Maui's coastal communities by managing Hawaiʻi's coral reefs and nearshore fisheries to increase health and abundance while building coastal and community resilience.

Statewide projects include $340,00 for the DLNR/DOCARE Academy Program, which “will be used to train 40 new Conservation Resource Officers.” Also, $1,200,000 for the Council for the Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) Trades and Entrepreneurship, which “will implement nine cohorts throughout Hawaiʻi and plans to select and train an estimated 360 residents between the ages of 18-44 in a middle-skill trades job to improve their socioeconomic conditions.”