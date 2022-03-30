This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Weekly Update: 92 Cases On Big Island, New Booster Guidance
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - This week the Hawaiʻi Department of Health announced that additional booster shots are available for certain populations.
(BIVN) – There were 1,187 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 827 reported last week. Of that number, 92 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 53 cases reported the week before.
Health officials say there have been 120 active cases on Hawaiʻi island over the last two weeks. There has been a 14-day average of 12 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is up to 2.5%.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now only three (3) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days. Many areas have now reported no new cases in two weeks.
96720 (Hilo) – 31 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 18 cases
96740 (Kona) – 22 cases
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,834,300 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 76.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84.1% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 38.4% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 68% has completed vaccination.
Additional booster shots available
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:
The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is adopting the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding COVID-19 booster shots.
Effective immediately, people who received their first booster shot at least four months ago may receive a second booster shot of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) if:
1.) They are over the age of 50
2.) They are 12 or older and have a compromised immune system
3.) They received primary and booster doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
“Additional booster shots allow people in these select populations to get extra protection against severe illness. A second booster can be especially beneficial for people 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.
“About 55% of people in Hawai‘i eligible for their first booster shot have received it. We strongly recommend the other 45% get their booster shot soon. Those now eligible for a second booster should determine the right time to get the extra protection another dose will provide. Anyone unsure about getting a second booster can consult their health care provider,” Char added.
