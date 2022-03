(BIVN) – There were 1,187 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 827 reported last week. Of that number, 92 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 53 cases reported the week before.

Health officials say there have been 120 active cases on Hawaiʻi island over the last two weeks. There has been a 14-day average of 12 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is up to 2.5%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now only three (3) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days. Many areas have now reported no new cases in two weeks.

96720 (Hilo) – 31 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 18 cases

96740 (Kona) – 22 cases

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,834,300 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 76.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84.1% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 38.4% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 68% has completed vaccination.

Additional booster shots available

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: