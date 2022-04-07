(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives voted on Thursday to adopt a resolution, HCR27 HD1, which requests “the United States Census Bureau to re-designate the census-designated place known as Captain Cook on the island of Hawaii as Ka‘awaloa.”

The resolution also requests Hawaiʻi County to remove all references to Captain Cook as a place name on the island of Hawaiʻi.

Kona’s State Representative Jeanne Kapela was one of the introducers of the measure. The resolution was transmitted to and received by the Hawaiʻi State Senate.

As written in the latest House Draft of the resolution: