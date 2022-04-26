(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary is seeking public comment on judicial nominees for two vacancies in the District Family Court of the Third Circuit, which serves the island of Hawaiʻi.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald announced the names under consideration in a news release issued on Monday. There is also one vacancy is also in the District Court of the Fifth Circuit for the island of Kauai.

For the Third Circuit, the names submitted by the Judicial Selection Commission, in alphabetical order for each island, are:

Mark D. Disher

Mr. Disher is currently employed as a Deputy Corporation Counsel with the Office of the Corporation Council, County of Hawaii. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2008. Brandon K. Flores

Mr. Flores is currently employed as the Assistant Administrator, Child Support Enforcement Agency with the Department of the Attorney General. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1996. Jill M. Hasegawa

Ms. Hasegawa is currently employed with Raymond K. Hasegawa, AAL, ALC, and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District and District Family Courts of the Third Circuit. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2004. William B. Heflin

Mr. Heflin is currently employed with Alcain Naniole & Heflin, LLLC. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2001. Haʻaheo M. Kahoʻohalahala

Ms. Kahoʻohalahala is currently employed as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Department of Prosecuting Attorney, County of Hawaii. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2012. Charles E. Murray, III

Mr. Murray is currently employed as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Department of Prosecuting Attorney, County of Hawaii. He is a graduate of George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2015. Joanna E. Sokolow

Ms. Sokolow is currently employed with Sokolow & Gibson, LLP, and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Family Court of the Third Circuit. She is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2006.

According to the Judiciary news release, the Chief Justice has the discretion to assign judges to the district or district family court calendar. Comments about the qualifications and character of any of the nominees with regard to either calendar assignment may be sent, in writing, to:

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald

Supreme Court of Hawaii

417 South King Street

Honolulu, HI 96813

Fax: (808) 539-4703

Email: chiefjustice@courts.hawaii.gov

Officials say comments should be postmarked, emailed, faxed, or hand delivered no later than Friday, May 6, 2022. All comments will be kept confidential, the Judiciary says.