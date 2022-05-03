(BIVN) – There will be a week-long closure of the Waipiʻo Valley Road starting on May 9.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The County of Hawaiʻi, Department of Public Works (DPW) Engineering Division, and their engineering consultant, Haley & Aldrich, will be conducting field activities on and around Waipiʻo Valley Road starting Monday, May 9 through Friday, May 13. The work is part of the ongoing geotechnical engineering investigations and the development of a mitigation plan to improve the safety of the roadway. To ensure worker safety and allow completion of fieldwork, the road will be closed from 9 am to noon and from 1 pm to 4 pm daily to all traffic going in and out of Waipiʻo Valley, except for emergency vehicles. DPW is requesting that all Waipiʻo residents plan the temporary road closure accordingly. We appreciate your understanding and kōkua while we work on the necessary improvements to make Waipiʻo Valley Road safe for everyone.

In February, the Waipiʻo Valley Road was closed to all visitors, “based on recommendations provided in a geotechnical assessment done on Waipio Valley Road, which outlines the immediate need to mitigate rockfall and address slope instability and erosion, for everyone’s safety.”