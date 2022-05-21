(BIVN) – Hope Services Hawaiʻi says it has given shelter to 20 locals who were camped near the Kona Community Aquatic Center.

The residents moved into tents by the pool area following a sweep at the Old Kona Airport Park, Hope Services says.

This news release was shared on Saturday:

20 longtime Hawaiʻi residents moved into Hope Services shelters this week, offering a reprieve from life without shelter, running water, or safety. The residents, who had pitched eleven tents outside the Kona Community Aquatic Center, told outreach workers they had previously taken refuge in the bushes at the Old Kona Airport Park, but were forced out when the county performed a sweep of the park ahead of a concert earlier this month. Without assistance finding shelter, the residents moved down the road, relocating to just outside the community pool. Soon after, the calls began. “We started receiving calls and emails from the county, business owners, and concerned citizens asking us to help these folks,” says Hope Outreach Team Lead Carrie Hoʻopiʻi. “The county called a meeting, and asked if we could offer them shelter. Our shelters were already pretty full, and I wasn’t sure we’d be able to find space for everyone, but I told them we would try.”