(BIVN) – A Magnitude 4.7 earthquake that occurred late Saturday night (11:50 p.m. HST) was felt across Hawaiʻi island, but did not generate a tsunami.

The earthquake was located beneath Hualālai volcano, 1 mile east-northeast of Kailua-Kona at a depth of 7 miles below sea level. Scientists say the temblor does not appear to be directly related to magmatic activity.

Hualālai is the third most active volcano on the island of Hawaiʻi. Scientists say the volcano typically erupts two to three times per 1,000 years. Hualālai last erupted in 1801.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: