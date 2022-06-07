(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Community College has announced it will offer Emergency Medical Technician training as a stand-alone option at both its Hilo and Kona campuses.

From a HCC news release issued on Tuesday:

The EMT courses have previously been offered as part of the Fire Science Associate Degree program, but now students have the option of focusing on EMT training without enrolling in the Fire Science courses.

English 100, Composition I and Health 125, Survey of Medical Terminology are prerequisites for enrollment in the EMT courses. These courses are available on-line during the summer. The next summer session starts July 5, so interested students should apply now.

Jack Minassian, Associate Professor of Fire Science, said the knowledge, skills and training in these courses will ultimately create a safer community.

“Having as many personnel embedded in the community with the knowledge to provide emergency medical care until the ambulance arrives could make the difference between life or death,” said Minassian.

The EMT training will be available at Hawai‘i Community College’s Hilo campus, and at the Hawai‘i Community College – Palamanui campus in Kona.

Upon successful completion of EMT training, students would qualify to take the National Registry EMT test for Certification. However, they will need additional hours for Licensure from the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA). Those additional hours will be provided at the Manono Campus in Hilo in partnership with Kapi‘olani Community College.

Four courses totaling 16.1 credits are required. The courses are:

1.) English 100: Composition I

2.) Health 125: Survey of Medical Terminology

3.) Fire 250: Emergency Medical Technician

4.) Fire 251: Emergency Medical Technician Practicum

To learn more about the EMT courses and applying for admissions, contact Counselor Kenoa Dela Cruz at noa@hawaii.edu or 808-934-2658