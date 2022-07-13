(BIVN) – The effort to contain the “Power Line Fire” in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, so named because the blaze started on a power line road on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa, continues.

The wildfire is 70% contained as of Wednesday morning (July 13) and is mapped at 42.5 acres in size, the National Park Service says.

The Power Line Fire was first reported at 6:09 p.m. on Monday, July 11 and started on a power line road at around the 4,800 ft. elevation in the park, NPS says. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

From the National Park Service:

Light rain overnight and into early Wednesday morning is helping firefighters extinguish residual smoldering. The current weather outlook is favorable for firefighters to continue to make progress strengthening fire lines, mopping up, and extinguishing residual heat. As a result, containment is expected to rise significantly today and tomorrow. Mauna Loa Road remains closed to the public from the gate at the Kīpukapuaulu parking lot. Only authorized vehicles are allowed past the gate until further notice.